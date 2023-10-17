Mrs. Wyvonnia T. Holloway Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Mrs. Wyvonnia T. Holloway, 86 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL.

Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, from 12 Noon until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 1:00 PM CST at White Hall Baptist Church in LaFayette, AL, Pastor Ed Vines, Officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Burial will follow in Essie J. Handy Cemetery in LaFayette.

Mrs. Holloway is survived by her eight children, six daughters: Loretta Thomas (Emerson) of Opelika, AL, Carol Berry (Ronny) of Clarksville, TN, Lynda Leverette of LaFayette, AL, Atherlean Grady (Joe) of LaFayette, AL, Cynthia A. Tinker (Mike) of Tuscaloosa, AL, and Rosalyn Y. Trammell of Charlotte, NC, her son, Charles Gipson of LaFayette, AL, like a son, her cousin, Anthony Keith Hughley (Angela) of Lanett, AL, husband, Charles Lee Holloway of LaFayette, AL, and one stepdaughter, Sada Story (Will) of Milltown, AL, twenty-seven grandchildren, twenty-nine great-grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. She also leaves treasured memories to two sisters, Debra Rice of San Antonio, TX and Viola Johnson of Atlanta, GA, and two brothers, Mordecai Johnson of Beeville, TX, and Herbert Johnson of Hopkinsville, KY, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving, kind relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.