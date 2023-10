Ms. Laverne Price Brooks Published 5:06 pm Monday, October 16, 2023

Funeral arrangements are pending for Ms. Laverne Price Brooks, 61, of Camp Hill who died Saturday, October 14, 2023 in Camp Hill. To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com Vines Funeral Home, Inc. LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

