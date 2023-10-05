Oaks Farm to host another country music concert in December Published 10:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

The Oaks Farm in LaFayette and 423 Productions have announced another concert to be held on Dec. 2.

Country music fans will have the chance to win four VIP tickets by interacting with the post on the 423 Productions post.

Tracy Lawrence, known for 90s hits like “Paint Me A Birmingham” and “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” will be headlining the concert.

“Honestly, seeing Tracy Lawrence is like a bucket list thing for a lot of people,” said 423 Productions Owner Chase Bass.

The Red Clay Strays of Mobile, Alabama, are “one of the best live acts in the business right now,” and fans of classic country will enjoy artist Zach Top of Sunnyside, Washington, according to Bass.

In November, the Party in the Patch at Oaks Farm will host Randy Houser, Sammy Kershaw, Colin Stough and Kaleb King.

Bass said he expects country music fans will walk away from the upcoming Oaks Farm concerts with a renewed love of their old favorites as well as new names to add to their playlists.

“And they’ll be able to say that they did it at Oaks Farm in LaFayette, Alabama,” Bass said.

The Oaks Farm has been a venue for previous 423 Productions concerts for Muscadine Bloodline, Justin Moore, Chris Young, Drake White, Dillon Carmichael and Nate Smith.

Bass said he hopes to see people come out and enjoy a day of music on “one of the prettiest properties in America.”

“We want people to walk away with a new memory that’s worth telling somebody about,” Bass said. “Because there’s honestly nothing that can help us sell new customers in the future like current customers that walk away and have a good experience.”