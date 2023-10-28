Panthers get dominant win to end the season Published 12:34 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

The Lanett Panthers ended the season on a high note Friday night as they traveled to Barbour County and came away with a dominant 62-14 win.

“The kids played hard,” Lanett coach Chip Seagle said. “They made a game of it for a while, but we just wore them down pretty quick. It was a good way to end the season. They had fun.”

Keondae Huguley was dominant on the ground. Huguley finished the game with over 200 rushing yards and had a kickoff return touchdown.

Alajawon Whitfield scored a receiving touchdown on Lanett’s first play from scrimmage.

At that point, the Panthers led 7-6 and took over from there.

Lanett ended up having a 52-6 lead at halftime.

The Panthers completely unloaded the bench in the second half.

Players who do not start on varsity or junior varsity got their shot to shine in the dominant win.

Lanett finishes the season with a 4-6 record and a 3-4 record in region play. Despite the tough season, Seagle felt like the win on Friday gave the program momentum going into the offseason.

“It’s just the fact that it ended the season with a sweet taste,” Seagle said. “That’s a good thing. I didn’t even keep them late or talk to them. I was just tickled to death.”