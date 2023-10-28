Playoff Bound: Beulah clinches first playoff berth since 2018 Published 12:12 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

The Beulah Bobcats traveled to Weaver Friday with a chance to clinch a playoff berth, and Beulah refused to leave with anything less as they came away with a 38-31 win on the road.

The Bobcats had not been to the playoffs since 2018, and the game meant everything to the kids, coaches and the community.

“This is all for the kids,” Beulah coach Matt Johnson said.

“These guys have worked so hard. These guys have had a tough couple of years. To see them persevere and fight through all that to accomplish our goals that we set in the summer, it’s so good to see them succeed. I couldn’t have done this without our coaches. We’ve got some of the best coaches in the state. I’m so glad to lead this team with these guys. I’m just so happy for them and our administration for allowing us to get better and compete.”

Weaver drove into the red zone with a chance to tie the game up at 38, but MJ Walton stepped up and made the play of the season. Walton intercepted the pass in the end zone and sealed it for the Bobcats.

“He’s one of our best cornerbacks,” Johnson said. “We had him on their best receiver all game.”

Demarion Foreman returned to action on Friday after missing three games with an injury, and he had a whale of a game. Foreman finished with 289 rushing yards and four touchdowns from the quarterback position.

“He’s a difference maker,” Johnson said. “Wes Grant played so good at quarterback, and I’m thankful to have him. Having two back there just gives you a different dynamic.”

Reed Maloof had a perfect game at kicker to help push the Bobcats to the win.

The win improved Beulah’s record to 4-5 on the season, and the Bobcats will enter the playoffs as the fourth team in 3A-Region 4. First, the coaching staff looks for the team to finish the regular season strong next week against Horseshoe Bend.

“These guys are senior-led,” Johnson said. “They’re mature. They know the situation we’re in. They’re not going to waste it. They’re going to come to work to prepare for Horseshoe Bend. I told them they’re going to stay on the path with me to the playoffs. This is going to be a common thing. It’s not going to be a once every five years or once every 10 years.”