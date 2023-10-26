Plenty to do locally for Halloween this year Published 9:00 am Thursday, October 26, 2023

Halloween falls on Tuesday, which for most trick-or-treaters means an early morning the next day to catch the school bus.

The cities of Lanett, Valley and West Point and LaFayette Main Street are all hosting Trick-or-Treat events on Oct. 31.

From 6 to 8 p.m. ET, the Valley Sportsplex will host trick-or-treating during its fall festival. Civic groups, churches, organizations, business and the recreation department will pass out candy.

Email newsletter signup

Lanett will have trick-or-treating on the square during the same time.

West Point will plan for trick-or-treating on Tuesday starting at 5 p.m. although certain neighborhoods may have their own plans.

LaFayette Main Street’s Trunk-or-Treat will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. ET on the square downtown.

However, many parents will likely want to save the costume and sugar crashes for the weekend.

For those parents who want to celebrate over the weekend instead, Springwood School in Lanett is hosting a Trunk-or-Treat on Friday, Oct. 27 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. ET.

Lanier Baptist Church and Victory Baptist Church in Lanett will both host trunk-or-treat events on Oct. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

Lanier Baptist’s fall festival will include games, activities and hot dogs and chili. At 5:30 p.m., Professional Illusionist Bruce “Kid” Davie will perform some family entertainment.

Families can also grab some food and candy before catching a hayride at Victory Baptist’s Fall Festival.

On Oct. 30, The Skatin’ Rink will host a Halloween event for $15 per skater from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. At 8 p.m., the rink will have a costume contest.

The first place winner will win their choice of inline or quad skates at a value of $140. The second place prize is free passes to The Skatin’ Rink New Year’s Eve Party, valued at $30. The third place winner will receive free admission gift certificates.