Point hosts guest artist recital Published 9:00 am Thursday, October 5, 2023

The Point University Scott Fine Arts Center recital hall was full of music and fellowship on Wednesday evening for the first Guest Artist Recital of the season.

The Point Department of Fine Arts hosted guest artists Sarah Gworek, a cello player, and Dr. Tracy Xian, a piano player, during the recital.

“We want this to be a musical community, and if we want that, we have to create it,” said Point University Music Director Nathaniel Gworek.

Gworek and Music Professor Andrew Harry hosted the event to bring a musical experience to their students and the community.

Sarah, LaGrange High School orchestra teacher, began her musical journey in 2010. She began playing at 16 years old, first the violin and then the cello.

She has taught and studied music for many years. She now maintains a private studio of 14 cello students. She plays for the Columbus Symphony Orchestra and the LaGrange Symphony Orchestra.

Harry said the goal was “for us to celebrate what is already here.” Gworek and Harry hope their concerts inspire people around West Point to get more involved in music.

“We want younger people to know that music is in reach,” Sarah said.

Xian is a piano instructor for Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts with over two decades of experience teaching in the area. She began studying music at the age of four and was soon admitted to the Shanghai Conservatory of Music.

Xian has performed at the Music Teachers National Association and The American Matthay Association for Piano.

She has earned top prizes in both national and international competitions, including the Beethoven Club International Piano Competition and the Music Teachers National Association Collegiate Artist Piano Competition.

Xian has been featured on NPR and released a debut recording, “Frederic Chopin: 24 Preludes, Op. 28.”

Performances from the evening featured Braham’s Sonata, Op. 99, No. 2 in F Major and Chopin’s Sonata, Op. 65 in G Minor.

Sarah hopes to continue a duo concert with Xian in the coming years.

Point University Fine Arts will have its Homecoming Concert on Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Gworek will also be performing percussion on Nov. 7 at a faculty recital.

Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night concert will be held on Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. Then, the local favorite Christmas Concert will be held on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m.