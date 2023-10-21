Rams secure home-field advantage with thrilling comeback win Published 11:49 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

The Valley Rams secured home-field advantage with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over Elmore County.

Valley trailed the Panthers from the second quarter until the final moments. Cam Dooley connected with Brandon Thomas for a touchdown pass to finally give the Rams a 41-40 lead with 12 seconds left. Then, Hezekiah Avery put the nail in the coffin with an interception on the ensuing drive.

“It’s a testament to our kids and their heart,” Valley coach Adam Hunter said. “They could’ve easily lay down after the first half.”

Email newsletter signup

Several players had to step up in the second half for Valley to come away with the win. Tilyn Carrell was hampered by an injury during the game, and others stepped up on offense in his place.

“We played a little bit harder on both sides of the ball,” Hunter said. “That made a difference. Players made some big plays. Brandon had a heck of a night, Cam had a heck of a night and Ian had a heck of a night.”

The Rams will now host a first-round playoff game. The win improved their record to 6-2.

Valley faces Caroll Ozark next week before hosting Benjamin Russell to end the season.

“We’ve just got to keep getting better,” Hunter said. “Got to keep working.”