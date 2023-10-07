Rams stifled in pivotal region game against Clay Central Published 12:02 am Saturday, October 7, 2023

The Valley Rams came into Clay County with a chance to take home the region championship. Now, Valley will have to regroup after falling to Clay Central 47-0.

The Volunteers dominated the game from start to finish. On the opening kickoff, Tyler Boyd stunned the Rams. Boyd took the kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown. The extra point gave Clay Central a 7-0 lead.

Damauri Whetstone added two touchdowns in the first quarter to give the Volunteers a 21-0 lead.

Clay Central piled on with two more touchdowns to take a 34-0 lead at the end of the first half.

The Volunteers just coasted through the rest of the game, scoring two more times in the second half.

The loss drops Valley’s record to 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in region play.

The Rams are in a good position to still secure a playoff spot next week as they face off against the Tallassee Tigers at home for homecoming.