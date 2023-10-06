Rebels and Wildcats face off at the net Published 9:27 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

Chambers Academy toppled Springwood in straight sets on Thursday night.

It went 25-3, 25-13 and 25-13. The Rebels took their starters out in the second set to get some much-needed experience.

“I was very proud of them,” Chambers Academy coach Jessica Patterson said. “Something that we’ve been lacking for the past two years is court experience.”

Email newsletter signup

Tally Carter and Gabby Coleman led the reserves with four aces and three kills combined.

In her first season as head coach, Linda Schiller’s team has struggled to find a win. Patterson was a first-year head coach last season and believes that Schiller’s team is improving. Patterson is also excited to add Springwood as a potential rival.

“I love it,” Patterson said about the possible rivalry. “I know how it feels when you first start out. I know without a shadow of a doubt, just watching them warm up, they’re going to keep getting better and better.”