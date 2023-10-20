Rebels end season on a high note Published 8:31 pm Thursday, October 19, 2023

It has been an up-and-down season for the Chambers Academy’s volleyball program, but the Rebels made sure to end their season the right way on Thursday.

Chambers Academy hosted Trinity Christian to wrap up the volleyball season. The Rebels won the match in four sets.

It went 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 and 25-5 with Chambers Academy winning all but the third set.

Email newsletter signup

“It was very good for them,” Chambers Academy coach Jessica Patterson said. “I wanted them to end on a high note. I know we didn’t have a winning season, but we had a better than last year. We climbed, and they helped us get there. I wanted something positive for them to go out on.”

In the second set, Patterson took all the seniors off the floor. Patterson decided to use that set as an opportunity to look into the future and see what her team could look like next season.

“They just lack some court experience,” Patterson said. “I was proud of them. I thought they went in, they knew their rotations, they did a good job.”

Senior Lizzie McManus missed the final two weeks of the season with an injury. McManus had been the Rebels’ top defensive player, and the team missed her out on the floor.

Not being on the floor did not stop McManus from being the team’s leader. Tonight, McManus was the vocal leader from the bench and even led a huddle during a timeout.

“She’s a fantastic teammate,” Patterson said. “She never let that affect her teammate ability. She just tries to keep them up and tries to keep them positive. She’s just a great teammate, a great kid.”

Talley Carter led the Rebels again on Thursday. Carter finished the match with eight aces and one kill. Carter has also been the team’s primary setter over the past two weeks.

The three seniors on the court also put together a strong showing in their final game. MaKenzie Gilliland finished the match with four kills and one ace. Kelsea Harmon finished the match with nine kills and five aces.

Patterson plans to start the offseason immediately with training for the girls without another sport to play. Patterson is also looking to start a youth camp in the offseason to get younger athletes involved with the program.