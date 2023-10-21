Rebels win eighth straight region championship Published 11:11 pm Friday, October 20, 2023

Chambers Academy secured its eighth straight region championship with a dominant 58-7 win over Hooper Academy.

The Rebels finish region play with a 4-0 record, and the team has won eight games in a row.

“You don’t realize at the time that those are stacking on top of each other like they are,” Chambers Academy coach Jason Allen said. “It’s a culmination of a lot of good kids, a lot of hard work. You kind of set that goal at the beginning of every year.”

Email newsletter signup

Winning the region championship gives the Rebels home-field advantage until the state championship. Chambers Academy will also have a bye for round one of the playoffs.”

Koreen Henry accounted for four touchdowns on the night. Henry finished with more than 170 yards receiving and two defensive touchdowns. Luke Tarver had another big night as he rushed for 137 yards. Kole Baker passed for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

The win improved the Rebels record to 8-1 on the season. Up next for Chambers Academy is a matchup with Glenwood, the no. 1 team in the AISA. The Rebels are ranked fourth.

“We’re playing good ball right now,” Allen said. “We’re looking forward to a challenge. Our team needs a challenge. I think it’ll be the marquee matchup in the entire state. It should be just a monster crowd. Everything you want in a high school football game.