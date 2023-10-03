Sheriff’s deputy awarded for 10 years of service Published 9:30 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Sheriff’s Deputy Joshua Barnes was honored with an award of appreciation for his 10 years of service to the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office during the Chambers County Commission Meeting on Monday.

Sheriff Jeff Nelson presented the award for Barnes’ service, loyalty and commitment to Chambers County.

“He’s always been at our call,” Nelson said to the commissioners during the meeting. “When we needed him, we called and he’d come … He is an outstanding young man, outstanding deputy and serves his county well.”

Barnes is currently serving as an investigator at the Chambers County Jail. He also helps with background checks and other duties in the sheriff’s office.

“We’re very appreciative of you, Mr. Barnes,” said Commission Chairman Charlie Williams during the meeting.