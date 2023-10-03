Sheriff’s office to purchase eight new patrol cars Published 10:00 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

The Chambers County Commissioners approved the purchase of eight new patrol cars needed to service the Huguley area and replace some older model patrol cars.

Chief Deputy Mike Parrish requested the vehicles during the Monday meeting.

Parrish said that the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office needs to add four new patrol cars so that they will be able to service the Huguley area.

Email newsletter signup

Lanett City Council recently pulled back its police jurisdiction, leaving it up to the county sheriff’s office to service beginning on Jan. 1. The county will expand its equalization tax to the three-mile radius outside of the city.

The other four will replace some 2017 vehicles that are currently being used in the county.

Parrish estimated that they would cost around $50,000 per vehicle. At this time, he told the commissioners that he did not know how long it would take for the county to receive the vehicle from Chevrolet.

“With the auto companies being on strike, it’s hard to say,” Parrish said during the meeting.

Previously, the county had purchased four vehicles, which took two years to arrive.