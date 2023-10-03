Skyhawks start off perfect in conference play Published 9:52 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

The Point Skyhawks came out on a mission after their bye week, traveling to Kentucky Christian and leaving with a 35-0 win.

It was a dominant day for Point. Going into last week, Head Coach Trevor Zeiders was unsure whether Brent White or Mitch Gossett would start at quarterback. Those quarterback questions may have been answered entirely after Saturday’s performance.

White returned after missing a year with an ACL injury, and he put together a dazzling performance.

White finished with 200 yards passing, two touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown.

“He still has plenty to learn,” Zeiders said. “It probably earned him another chance to be the guy this Saturday.”

White’s connection with senior wideout Emery Bryant was impressive. Bryant finished the game with five receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The resurgence of their ground game is possibly more important than what the Skyhawks did through the air. Sensir Carnes returned from an injury that had sidelined him since week two. Carnes carried the ball 13 times for 98 yards.

D’ontae Eatmon carried the ball 14 times for 106 yards and one touchdown.

In total, the Skyhawks finished with 239 rushing yards, a season-high for the team.

“We did what we were supposed to do,” Zeiders said. “We opened up the holes that we needed to open.”

The Skyhawks’ defense played its best game of the season on Saturday.

Kentucky Christian managed only 35 yards of total offense. The shutout by the defense was the first in Zeiders’ tenure as head coach.

“I was very pleased with how we played,” Zeiders said. “If you would’ve told me that we would hold a team under 100 yards in today’s day and age, I don’t know that I would believe you. Overall, that just led to a great day. It allowed the offense to be able to take some liberties.”

Cortez Thomas finished Saturday with 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Thomas was named the Appalachian Athletic Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance.

The win improved Point’s record to 2-3 on the season. More importantly, the Skyhawks are 1-0 in conference play and have won two of their last three games.

“We’re definitely taking steps in the right direction,” Zeiders said.

“We’re nowhere near where I want us to be. We’re still learning, but very pleased with our progress. Small steps, it doesn’t happen all at once. Be nice if it did, make my life a heck of a lot easier. Every day is teachable.”

The Skyhawks will face a much tougher opponent this Saturday as they play host to Bluefield.

Bluefield is currently 3-2 and averages 35 points per game. Bluefield finished second in the AAC last season.