Skyhawks start season on a high note Published 11:05 pm Thursday, October 26, 2023

The Point Skyhawks got basketball season started on a high note as they routed Voorhees University 67-53 in the season opener.

“Well obviously it’s the first time we played somebody else other than us,” Point coach Jake Deer said. “Obviously a little ugly. This was a good game to work the jitters out. This was a good game just to play somebody different.”

Justice Hayes led the Skyhawks in scoring with 15 points. Myles McClain was the second-leading scorer in the starting lineup with 10 points.

Email newsletter signup

Joshua Scott provided a major boost for Point off the bench. Scott poured in 12 points with 12 rebounds.

“Josh is a big-time player,” Deer said. “Kid has a tremendous work ethic. He’s a monster on the glass because of his pursuit and work ethic. We’re definitely blessed to have him, and he’s going to be a huge asset for us throughout the year.”

The Skyhawks shot just under 46% from the field and just over 31% from the three-point line.

Point forced 14 turnovers, but gave up the ball 16 times on the offensive side.

Deer was overall pleased with his team’s intensity on the defensive side, but he saw several inconsistencies within the offense.

“I think our guys know, but they’ve got to move with purpose on the offensive end,” Deer said.

“Defensively, I was really pleased. I thought we contested shots well, and rotated well. Offensively, I just think we’ve got to become more sure of what we’re doing and what we’re looking for. We’ll get there. It’s a work in progress.”

The Skyhawks went deep into the bench tonight, playing 12 guys total and getting scoring output from nine different players.

“We’ve got an unbelievably deep team,” Deer said. “That’s a challenge. Who to play and those types of things. It’s a blessing and a curse.”

Point will stay at home for its next matchup as the Skyhawks face Southeastern Baptist on Oct. 28.