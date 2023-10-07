Springwood tops Windsor Academy on the road Published 11:42 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

Springwood traveled and faced one of the premier 8-man football teams in the state of Georgia on Friday night. The Wildcats came away with a 22-20 victory.

“Windsor is a top-class program,” Springwood coach Joey Burch said. “They’re a big, physical football team. We just decided this week that we were going to beat them at their own game.”

Jacob Burton hit two field goals in the game to help lift Springwood over Windsor Academy.

“After we lost that close one last week, we just set our mindset that we were going to go 5-0,” Burch said. “We were tired of losing, we said we weren’t going to lose anymore.”

The Wildcats got the ball with around seven minutes left on the clock. The offense drove down the field and milked the clock to end the game with a kneel on the 5-yard line.

Luke Hudson completed 21 of his 38 passing attempts for 151 yards. CJ Johnson continued his dominant season with 161 rushing yards and one touchdown on 23 carries. Johnson also had a 92-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and an interception on defense.

Dylan Reeves finished with 48 rushing yards four tackles, one tackle for loss and a sack.

Greg Johnson was the leading receiver with six receptions for 48 yards.

Tucker Sides was the leading tackler with six tackles, three tackles for loss and a sack.

The win brings Springwood’s record to 6-2 on the season. The Wildcats face Stewart County next week before facing North River Christian in the regular season finale.