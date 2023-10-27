Springwood’s homecoming queen excited to set a positive example Published 8:30 am Friday, October 27, 2023

Senior Natalie Wolfe was crowned as the homecoming queen for the 2023-2024 school year with her family by her side after showing up to surprise her.

“It was a really special moment,” Wolfe said. “A bunch of my family was able to come down and surprise me.”

Wolfe, daughter of John and Leslie Wolfe, said she was honored to be able to represent the school. As the cheer captain and senior class president of SGA this year, Wolfe has learned a lot about leadership skills while at Springwood.

“We are the leaders of our school and like setting that good example for all these younger students,” Wolfe said.

Math is Wolfe’s favorite subject, and in her final year, Wolfe chose to be a teacher’s aide for her math teacher, Amy Camp. Last year, Wolfe was one of several students who traveled to Africa with Camp on a mission trip.

“It was life-changing,” she said.

Wolfe has been a Springwood student since second grade. She said that her time at Springwood “has been the best 10 years ever.”

“It’s definitely a bond and community like none other, and I’m really thankful that my parents put me here in second grade,” she said.

As she gets ready to say goodbye to the school, she plans to attend Auburn University to pursue a degree in nursing. She hopes to work in pediatrics.

“I’ve always wanted to do something in the medical field,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe is in the National Honor Society. This year, the organization is partnered with the Book Buddy program by helping students at Huguley Elementary School with their reading.

Another reason Wolfe enjoys being on the cheer team is because she has been on the team for 10 years and her teammates have become like family to her.

“We’re like a family, and I just love cheering with them on Friday nights,” she said.

However, Wolfe also juggles golf, soccer and Leo Club, a service club. At times, all of her obligations have made her struggle with her time management, but she learned to make her education her priority.

Wolfe said she is grateful for Two Teachers Tutoring program in LaGrange which helped her with her ACT prep. Wolfe said with her ADHD she has had to learn better test-taking methods. For one, her school faculty have worked to provide her with a more conducive testing environment with an adjusted time.

“If you have any of those problems, you definitely need to seek out help for it because it has helped me so much,” Wolfe said.