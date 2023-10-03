Steven Wesley Harris Published 4:38 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Steven Wesley Harris, 66, of Phenix City, AL, passed away peacefully on September 21, 2023, while surrounded by his family at Piedmont Medical at Midtown.

Steve requested a celebration of life be held in his memory. To celebrate his God-graced life, we request all of Steve’s loved ones join us at Lakewood Baptist Church on October 8, 2023, at 3:00 PM EST. Visitation will follow.

Steve was born April 19, 1957 in Langdale, AL and grew up in Shawmut. He worked for the Boy Scouts of America for 30 years and enjoyed singing in the choirs at Lakewood Baptist Church, swimming in his pool with family and friends, and spending time with his granddaughter, Evelyn. Steve will be dearly missed and always remembered. Steve was an active member of both Lakewood Baptist Church and The Gideons International Ministries.

Steve’s parents were the late Bert and Christine Harris. He is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda, his daughters, Christina Harris and Holly Mann, his son-in-law, Scott Mann, his grandchild, Evelyn Mann, and his sister, Peggy Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Lakewood Baptist Church ministries or Gideons International.