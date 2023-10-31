The Copper Carrot Bakery expanding to LaGrange location Published 10:30 am Tuesday, October 31, 2023

A West Point favorite will be opening a second location in LaGrange. Nikki and Larry Franklin only opened The Copper Carrot Bakery’s West Point location in July. But the response from the community has been so positive the duo has decided to expand.

Serendipity lead them to the new shop. A space they had eyed in LaGrange came up for sale less than a year after opening the West Point location. The success of the first location was reason enough for the Franklins to take the opportunity.

“West Point and Valley and the surrounding areas, they’ve been really good to us” said Nikki Franklin. “I think it’s a win win for both [cities]. It doesn’t matter which direction you’re going. If you’re interested in something sweet, you can stop in Lagrange or you can stop in West Point.”

The new store will be at 120 Bull Street in LaGrange. It is projected to open on Dec. 6th this year. The location was move-in ready, having previously been a restaurant, which has sped up the renovating process.

Nikki Franklin already has a business in LaGrange. In 2020, she opened Emberglow Handmade, an artisan collective that sells local artist’s works. This will be the third business the Franklins operate.

“My days now are extremely busy. So you know, just like with anything new once you find your balance, I was able to find my balance and West Point rather quickly. And I’m sure we’ll find the same balance and Lagrange,” Nikki said.

When they first started The Copper Carrot, the absence of coffee shop or bakery in West Point, made it the ideal location. The shop continues to be a perfect spot for local students and families looking to charge their laptops, use free Wi-Fi all while having some tasty treats.

Like West Point, Nikki said the LaGrange community have rallied around the bakery.

“They’re all diving in to support. They’re willing to sweep, clean, whatever they need to do to bring this project to life. So it just warms our heart, to have that love and community support and we’re really really excited,” Nikki said.