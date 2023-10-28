Valley comes away with close win on the road Published 12:21 am Saturday, October 28, 2023

The Valley Rams played through some mistakes Friday as they beat Carroll Ozark 27-21 on the road.

“It was sloppy, but we got the win,” Valley coach Adam Hunter said. “Any time you travel that far and play a team on the road we come out a little flat. To get the win on the road is good. We’ve got to get a little better at that. We’re going to have to travel if we want to make a run in the playoffs. We’ve got to learn to overcome that, focus and play.”

Despite some issues throughout the game, Valley made the plays that needed to be made. Brandon Thomas and Cam Dooley were in sync again Friday for the offense. Ian Crim-Davis and Tilyn Carrell made big plays on the offensive side.

Galvin Goss, Cj Chambley, Antwan Greenwood and Hezekiah Avery were Hunter’s standouts on the defensive side.

The win improved Valley’s record to 8-2 on the season. The Rams will stay at home next week as they host Benjamin Russell to close out the regular season.

“We’ve got to get off the field on third down,” Hunter said about the upcoming matchup. “That’s going to be huge. We’re giving up big plays on third down. We’ve got to tackle a little better, and we can’t play behind the chains offensively.”