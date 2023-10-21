Valley woman arrested after driving off in ambulance Published 9:00 am Saturday, October 21, 2023

A Valley woman was arrested after driving off in an ambulance at the East Alabama Medical Center Lanier on Oct. 17.

Serenity Nyanda Trinea Rolland, 21, was charged with theft and attempting to allude after leaving the hospital in a Lanett Fire Department ambulance.

According to Valley Police Chief Mike Reynolds, the VPD received a report that an ambulance had been stolen from EAMC-Lanier at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 17.

An ALEA Trooper was in the area and located the ambulance traveling north on 20th Avenue in Shawmut. He turned around on the vehicle and gave chase until the ambulance stopped at the corner of South 3rd Street and South 10th Avenue in Lanett.

Rolland was arrested at the scene for Theft of Property 1st, Attempting to Elude and Reckless endangerment.

Rolland was processed at the Valley Police Department and then taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.