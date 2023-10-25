VTN building, lots for sale Published 10:30 am Wednesday, October 25, 2023

The Valley Times-News office and two lots the newspaper owns behind the building are for sale.

The building, located at 220 N 12th Street, Lanett, AL 36863, and the lots located at 215 N 14th Street and 217 N 14th Street are on the market.

The newspaper itself is not for sale.

Email newsletter signup

The VTN has contracted with BellCornerstone, a nationwide commercial real estate firm that specializes in marketing newspaper facilities that no longer need major on-site production square footage thanks to pagination by computers and printing in centralized regional plants.

Mike Powell, a Century 21 agent, is the local realtor handling the property.

“The Valley Times-News no longer needs all of the space available in our current building, and we’re looking to move into a building that better accommodates the needs of our staff,” said Publisher and President Daniel Evans.

While no decisions have been made on where the VTN will relocate once the building sells, Evans said the plan is to look further into Chambers County. The VTN is currently located on the Alabama/Georgia state line.

“With this decision, nothing will change with our news coverage. We plan to continue to meet the demands of our readers by providing top-notch coverage of government entities, events, sports, and the people, places and businesses that make Chambers County unique,” Evans said. “Moving further into Chambers County will put us closer to government meetings and to more of the events we write about every day.”

For more information on the property, Powell can be reached at (706) 464-4066.