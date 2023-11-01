1-year-old killed in Highway 50 crash Published 11:24 pm Saturday, November 18, 2023

A 1-year-old from Valley was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday on Alabama Highway 50, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The accident occurred at approximately 2:29 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17, has claimed the life of a Valley child. The 1-year-old was critically injured when the 2005 Toyota Camry the child was a passenger in was struck by a 2006 Mack tractor-trailer. The 1-year-old was transported to an area hospital, where the child was later pronounced deceased. The driver of the Toyota, who was from Lanett, was also injured and transported to East Alabama Medical Center Lanier in Valley for treatment. The extent of her injuries was unclear.

The crash occurred on Alabama 50 near the 51 mile marker, approximately two miles west of Lanett.

