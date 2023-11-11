Beulah falls to stout Mobile Christian team in round one Published 11:59 pm Friday, November 10, 2023

The Beulah Bobcats came into the first round with a tall task ahead of them, and Mobile Christian was just too much on the road as the Leopards topped Beulah 52-7.

“I thought we played as good as we could against them,” Beulah coach Matt Johnson said. “They’re No. 1 for a reason. We were outmanned in every facet of the game. Our guys gave it all they had. They played extremely hard. When you play the No. 1 team in the state, it’s not always going to go your way and tonight it didn’t. I’m extremely excited about the future that we have.”

Beulah secured a playoff berth this season for the first time since 2018. The Bobcats were led by 14 seniors. Most, if not all, of the seniors have grown up within the program and each of them are the building blocks of what the coaching wants to see the team become in the future.

“I told them they built the foundation,” Johnson said. “We started it this year, they were a part of building that foundation. We’ve got to start building on it. Without them, we wouldn’t be in this position. We wouldn’t be playing in Mobile. It was all because of them. Now their job is to help these young guys in the weight room for the rest of the year.”

The Bobcats scored their lone touchdown on a trick play in the fourth quarter. Demarion Foreman passed it out to Wes Grant who then passed it to Foreman in the end zone.

Beulah finishes with a 4-7 record. Johnson’s main goal moving on from this season will be to build on what this team started. Johnson wants to see the playoffs become a regular thing for the Bobcats, and he hopes this season set that standard.

“There’s really nothing I can do, it’s what these guys want to do,” Johnson said. “They’ve got to have it in their DNA now. This is what we’re supposed to do. This is who we are. We’ve got to keep building on this.”