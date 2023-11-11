Bluffton funeral home sold, now called Valley Point Published 9:00 am Saturday, November 11, 2023

Bluffton Funeral Home in Lanett is going to have some changes in the coming weeks, starting with the name. Now called the Valley-Point Funeral Home and Crematory, the funeral home recently changed hands.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home and Crematory in Opelika took ownership of the business in October.

FDFH owner Joseph Dean purchased his first funeral home in 2012 and another in 2018. He lives on his family farm in LaFayette with his wife, Kim, and three sons.

In the coming weeks, Dean said new signage will go up with the funeral home’s new name. He said they plan to host a ribbon cutting and open house.

The funeral home gets its new name from formerly being the Valley National Bank as well as its proximity to West Point. Dean said he hopes the name will also reflect the broad area that they hope to service.

“We really wanted people to know that we’re serving everyone in this area,” he said.

Dean said he has many years of experience working at and owning a funeral home.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” he said. “… I think that I can help make a difference in people’s grief. And if we can make that easier, then we’ve done our job.”

Valley Point will still be staffed with Kris Cagle, Steve Cagle and Steve’s wife, Kay Cagle, as well as Dean himself.

There are two industry-standard cremation retorts at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home and Crematory. Though the Valley Point cremations will take place at the Opelika location, all services are done within the same company.

“Your loved one never leaves our care,” Dean said. “That’s something we want people to know here because the Greater Valley area is rich in tradition and heritage.”

Dean said accounts for prepaid services at Bluffton Funeral Home are protected with insurance and will transfer seamlessly under the new management to Valley-Point.

Dean also said Valley-Point and Frederick-Dean are authorized agents of Liberty National and Brown Service. Dean encouraged community members to reach out or stop by to discuss their options. The building, which was formerly Valley National Bank, will be undergoing some minor renovations, including revamping the chapel.

The chapel, which fits approximately 150 quests, will be receiving a new coat of paint and some aesthetic improvements like an accent wall for the pulpit. The lobby will also be getting updates for larger TV monitors for those watching a service from there.

The funeral home has a large lobby, visitation room, banquet room, chapel and many other areas dedicated to services for loved ones.