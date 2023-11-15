Excitement builds for Springwood, Chambers title games Published 10:35 am Wednesday, November 15, 2023

The Springwood School and Chambers Academy football teams will play in their respective state championships Thursday in Montgomery. While players, staff, and equipment will go on buses to the capital, students and supporters must organize their own transportation.

Chambers’ Headmaster, Jon Owens, announced Monday that in preparation for the Thursday evening game, the school will have a half-day of school that day and virtual classes on Friday. Grades K-5 will be released on Thursday at 11:20 a.m. followed by 6th through 12th graders at 11:30.

Chambers will be playing for the 2A AISA Football Championship against Banks Academy, whom they beat earlier in the season, on Thursday starting at 5 p.m. Having lost in the semifinals the last two years, the Rebels are hungry for a state title. The game will be played at the spacious 25,000-seat Cramton Bowl Multiplex in downtown Montgomery.

The school Athletic Director, Jason Allen, doesn’t foresee transportation being an issue for Chamber’s devoted fans.

“With a small, tight-knit community, people are gonna go anyway, we have huge crowd support for all our games,” Allen said. “So yeah, we will take a very large crowd. People just love their football here.”

Springwood is playing for their 8-man division AISA Football Championships. The game will be played at Cramton Bowl Multiplex with a start time of 11 a.m. ET. This will be the second year in a row that Springwood will play in the state championship, after losing last year to Evangel Christian Academy last year. This year the Wildcats are playing Cornerstone Christian for the title.

However, all of the buses for the Wildcats are being used to transport the players, the athletic staff, and equipment to the game, according to the school. Classes will continue as scheduled. Students who do go to the game will have to excuse themselves on Thursday.