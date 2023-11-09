Holiday will impact delivery schedule of Saturday’s Valley Times-News Published 9:50 am Thursday, November 9, 2023

On Saturday, Nov. 11, celebrations will be held across the country to recognize the contributions of our military on Veterans Day.

This important holiday is a holiday for the U.S. Postal Service, meaning subscribers of The Valley Times-News will not receive their Saturday newspaper until Monday, Nov. 13.

Although the mail will not run Saturday, copies of the VTN will be available Saturday at all of our store locations.

Email newsletter signup

The VTN e-edition will also be free to access on Saturday.

“While we wish newspapers were able to be delivered to subscribers on Saturday, we recognize this very important holiday and understand that the mail will not be running. Therefore, our e-edition will be free, and anyone wanting a printed paper Saturday can purchase one at our dealer locations,” said Publisher Daniel Evans. “Our reporters are going to be out Saturday covering Veterans Day events across Troup County, and we look forward to sharing that coverage with readers on our website and in our Tuesday e-edition.”