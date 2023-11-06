Lanett man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in home Published 2:12 pm Monday, November 6, 2023

A Lanett man was the victim of a gunshot on Nov. 5, according to a press release from the Lanett Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 800 Block of North 12th Ave in Lanett in response to a shooting. The officers found Karl O. Scott Jr. in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a regional medical center where he succumbed to his injuries.

No individuals have been arrested at this time. The incident is under investigation at the Lanett Police Department.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295.