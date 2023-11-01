Lanett seniors celebrate Halloween Published 9:30 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

LANETT — Halloween is a fun day that can be celebrated by people of all age groups. Lanett Senior Center participants proved that on Tuesday with a Halloween costume contest. The seniors showed much creativity in what they wore to the center on Halloween morning, and the judges had a hard time picking the winners.

Corinthian Woody and Margaret DeVance came as the Golden Girl twins to capture the top award. Betty Travick cane as a ghoulish creature to win the second-place award and Betty Ward’s portrayal of a witch toting her broom stick came in third.

The winners were chosen by a panel of judges including Rev. Kelsey Barnes of Goodsell Methodist Church; Trudye Johnson, who tutors in the after-school program; Capt. Patrick McCullough of the Lanett Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID); Lanett Fire & EMS Chief Johnny Allen and Lanett Recreation Director Trent McCants.

Other outstanding entrants included Gary Wright, who posed as Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre fame; Joyce McLemore, who came as a bag lady and Mary Floyd and Fannie Spence, who played the part of the May Day girls.

Senior Center Manager Sandra Thornton joined in the fun by coming as a witch. She and members of the senior center staff did a super job of decorating the main meeting room in the traditional Halloween colors of orange and black. Each table had the appropriate Halloween decorations.

Rev. Barnes opened the morning meeting with prayer. “Goodsell had quite a history in this community,” he said. “There are so many good people who attend that church. I am proud and grateful to be their pastor. If the Lord was not on our side, where would we all be? If God is for us, who can be against us?”

“Our program today is all about having fun and enjoying yourself!” said Thornton in opening the contest.

The seniors also had the opportunity to get advice on Medicare open enrollment. It’s currently under way and goes through December 7th.

Representatives of the Alabama State Health Insurance Plan (SHIP) were there to offer advice on Medicare Part C. Teresa Seigner, the coordinator, and counselors Cassandra Brown and Jacqueline McClain were there answering questions and talking about the advantages of the different plans that are available. They cover the 10-county region served by the East Alabama Regional Planning & Development Commission, Anniston. Their area includes Chambers, Tallapoosa, Coosa, Clay, Randolph, Talladega, Calhoun, Cleburne, Cherokee and Etowah counties. Anyone with questions about open enrollment can call 1-800-AGELINE (243-5463) between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. CDT each day.

October 31st has been celebrated as All Hallows Day for centuries. It’s thought to have originated as a Celtic tradition and adopted by the early Christian church as a day to precede All Saints Day, a time to remember saints (hallows), martyrs and the faithful departed.