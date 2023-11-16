LCS to add metal detectors for sports events Published 12:06 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Lanett City Schools will soon have extra precaution measures added to their school events. The board received a safety grant that will be used to purchase new metal detectors.

“We hope to have these metal detectors in place very soon. So we’re very excited about the top-notch technology used with these metal detectors,” said Lanett City Schools Superintendent Jennifer Boyd during the meeting.

The $50,500 grant was awarded by the Alabama State Department of Education, and $30,000 of that grant will be used to install new metal detectors at the school’s security checkpoints for athletic events and other events.

“Safety is always a top priority. That’s not just cliches,” Boyd said. “That is something that we believe we’re constantly evaluating our practices … We’re doing everything we can to ensure that they are safe.”

The metal detectors will be used in conjunction with the school district’s updated safety protocol for sporting events or other school events. According to Boyd, they hope to install them by the first home basketball game in December.

The grant was applied for by Athletic Director Clifford Story. The school board has not announced how they will use the remaining funds.

Story also addressed the board about the EPA Clean School Bus Grant. The statewide grant is in the third round of funding and would fund the purchase of totally electric vehicle buses for the district.

The EV buses would be equipped with air conditioning. The buses can drive 100 to 125 miles per battery charge, which Story said is further than any bus routes in the district.

Story said the EV buses will save the district $16,000-20,000 per bus in three to five years if they are awarded the grant.

If awarded, Story said the current diesel buses in good condition would be kept for transporting students long distances for sporting events and other school trips.