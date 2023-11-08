Local churches offer free holiday dinner Published 10:00 am Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Two local churches that have long been providing free Thanksgiving Day meals to the local community will be carrying on this long-time tradition again this year.

Plant City Baptist in Lanett and Fairview Baptist in Valley have each been doing this for many years and are planning to do it again this year.

“We do this for people in our community who need food on Thanksgiving,” Courtney Sanders said of the Plant City Baptist effort. “You can call the church at (334) 644-1616 or go to a link on the church’s Facebook page to be put on our list. We usually prepare around 120 plates each year. The plates will be ready around 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning. You can come by the church to pick it up or we will deliver to your home.”

Each plate will have turkey and dressing, cranberry sauce, green beans, a souffle and a slice of cake.

The cut-off date to be put on the list is on the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Fairview Baptist pioneered the local effort to do this and has continued it for more than 30 years now. The women of the church cook, and the church’s family lion Thanksgiving morning. Members of the church form a line to put each plate together. To reserve a plate, call the church at (334) 756-3746 or email fairviewbaptistchurch@gmail.com to be put on the list. You can go by to pick up your plates on Thanksgiving morning or they can be delivered to you.