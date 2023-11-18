Local comedian returning for show at Sip Cafe and Wine Room Published 10:30 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

Valley-raised comedian Tae Madden is hosting “A Sweet Tea Comedy Event” at SIP Cafe and Wine Room in West Point on Dec. 1. The event will go from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET; doors open thirty minutes before.

“It’s like homecoming for my soul to be doing this show,” Madden said. “A lot of my supporters are hometown people, and they never get to see me perform…so this is pretty much a showcase of me to my hometown.”

Madden, will be headlining the event, with some special guest performers. The evening will be hosted by Isaiah ‘Zay’ King with appearances by Josephine Rivera, Chase Mote and Kiesha McCall. Sylvester Williams will be the local talent.

The event will be a first run of the material Madden hopes to put in his comedy special next summer. In order to keep the material fresh, he says there are no cell phones or filming of any kind allowed during the show.

“[The show] will also be a lot of firsts. This will be my first show I produced myself. This will be the first time I’ve been on stage for this long, for more than 30 minutes. So it’s going to be a lot.”

Tickets have gone very fast, with the majority of buyers being out-of-town fans, according to Madden. He hopes his Valley supporters get a chance to see him. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite; Madden has a link on his Facebook page. There will be no tickets sold at the door.

Madden didn’t give away too much of his material to VTN but did tease there will be things about the hometown comedian that people will find out for the first time.

December marks four years since Madden started doing stand-up. He found comedy at a particularly difficult time in his life.

“I never was like I want to be a comedian…I was at rock bottom. I was in St. Louis. I just tried it one day and from the moment I grabbed the mic before I said the first word…it was like this is it,” he said.

Having the show in Valley was especially important to Madden. While he spent the first 18 years of his life in the city, it has been another 18 since he left. Madden has called many places home during that time and much of his material reflects his journey since leaving Valley.

“I was pretty much taking all my trials and tribulations and just turn them into straight-up laughter,” he said.