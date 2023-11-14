Man found dead in yard with multiple gunshot wounds, LPD investigating Published 10:41 am Tuesday, November 14, 2023

The Lanett Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon that resulted in one man dead from several gunshot wounds.

Delarick St. George of Lanett, 36, was found unresponsive in the front yard of a home on 20th Avenue SW, with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. St. George was unable to be revived, and the body was taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

This incident remains under investigation by the Lanett Police Department. Anyone with

information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Lanett Police Department

Criminal Investigation Division at 334-644-5295.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the

scene.