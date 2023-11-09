Mr. Karl Scott Published 5:48 pm Thursday, November 9, 2023

Mr. Karl Scott, 37 of Lanett, AL passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

Public Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 12, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in Lafayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, November 13, 2023, 2:00 PM EST at New Dimensions Worship Center, Valley, AL. Bishop Donald Lancaster, Pastor, Officiating.

Burial will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery, Lanett, AL.

He leaves to cherish his memories: parents: Aberdella Stanford of West Point, GA and Karl Scott of Lanett, AL; brother: Brent Scott of Valley, AL; sister: Sherika Scott of Valley, AL; grandmother: Mary Stanford of Shawmut, AL; a special friend: Kizzie Magby, a special cousin: Whitney Stanford; six aunts: Monique Barber, Linda Buckhannon, Lashell Gilliam, Willie Ann Smedley, Angela Bailey, and Kerian Stanford; uncle: Glander (Bo)Standford; five nieces, four nephews, and a host of cousins, other relatives, and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.