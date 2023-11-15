Mrs. Mary Amelia Scott “Nena” Price Published 7:31 pm Tuesday, November 14, 2023

A Service of Death and Resurrection will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 17, 2023 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg for Mrs. Mary Amelia Scott “Nena” Price, 73, who died Sunday, November 12, 2023, at Merit Wesley Hospital in Hattiesburg. The Reverend Amy Roller and the Reverend Marian Fortner be officiating.

Burial will be at a later date in the Marseilles Cemetery, West Point, Georgia.

Nena is the daughter of the late William Henry Scott, Jr. and the late Eleanor Davis Scott of West Point, Georgia.

Email newsletter signup

She is survived by her husband, the Reverend David Sterling Price of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; three daughters, Rebecca Price MacLeod (Sean) of Seattle, Washington, Sarah Price Shirai of Buford, Georgia, and Susan Price Lavender (Bruce) of Poughkeepsie, New York; four granddaughters, Margaret Cecile Dawson, Alexis Eleanor Dawson, Mary Grace Shirai, and Emily Kenna MacLeod; and one grandson, Sterling Price Shirai; one brother, William Henry “Bill” Scott, III (Martha) of West Point, Georgia; and one sister, Margaret Scott Rollison (Fred) of Greenville, South Carolina.

She was born in Langdale, Alabama on March 19, 1950. As a seventh-generation United Methodist growing up in the First United, Methodist Church of West Point, she relocated to Southern Mississippi after marrying David Price, a United Methodist minister. Nena holds degrees from Brenau University and the University of Southern Mississippi where she obtained a Master of Science in Counseling Psychology.

Nena and David shared a life of ministry for fifty-two years as they made homes in several South Mississippi towns, which include Pascagoula, Gulfport, McComb, Hattiesburg, and Meridian. She was his steady example of Christian values and commitment. An intelligent individual with an introspective and inquisitive nature, Nena was a lifelong student with a commitment to furthering a deep, contemplative relationship with God. These combined pursuits brought deep and abiding friendships. She was an exemplar and teacher throughout her life, particularly for those seeking to develop a meaningful life of prayer and spiritual growth.

She regarded her time with friends, and traveling with them to Ireland and the Taize Community in France, as some of her richest experiences and highest points in her faith journey.

Nena was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She was very proud that all three of her daughters left the nest to build independent lives for themselves in Seattle, New York, and Georgia. She loved visiting Rebecca and her family in Seattle which became her “West Coast home.” She cherished her visits to Georgia with Sallie and her children, and some of her best memories included cooking classes and fine dining with her daughter Susan, a culinary professional.

Her presence will be deeply missed by family and friends, all of whom are infinitely better and much richer for having been a part of her life.

Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM Friday, November 17, 2023, at Main Street United Methodist Church in Hattiesburg, MS.