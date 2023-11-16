Mrs. Veronica Thomas

Published 3:27 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

By Staff Reports

Mrs. Veronica Thomas, 63 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, 12:00 PM CST at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, LaFayette, AL. Reverend Melvin Owens, Pastor/Eulogist. Bishop Calvin Daniel, Officiating.

She leaves to cherish a lifelong of memories to her husband, Anthony Jerome Thomas of LaFayette, AL. Three Daughters: LaQuita (Anthony) Sullivan of Brownsville, TX; Valencia Ross of LaFayette, AL; and Jhameshea Ross (Trey) of Valley, AL. One special granddaughter: Alexus (Chris) Black of San Antonio, TX; A special grandson: Deontre Harden (De’J) of Valley, AL. Three brothers: Bobby James Carr of LaFayette, AL; Ronald J. Carr of Valley, AL; and Morris (Keela) Carr of Opelika, AL. Two sisters: Dorothy Parkmond of West Point, GA and Sharon (Ron) Howell of LaFayette, AL. A stepson: Jeanthony Thomas; Stepdaughters: Jakeiveance Thomas, Lashauntine Thomas and Janaula Grimes. A host of special nieces, nephews and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

