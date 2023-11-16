Mrs. Veronica Thomas Published 3:27 pm Thursday, November 16, 2023

Mrs. Veronica Thomas, 63 of LaFayette, AL passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Public Visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM CST at Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home Chapel in LaFayette, AL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, 12:00 PM CST at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, LaFayette, AL. Reverend Melvin Owens, Pastor/Eulogist. Bishop Calvin Daniel, Officiating.

She leaves to cherish a lifelong of memories to her husband, Anthony Jerome Thomas of LaFayette, AL. Three Daughters: LaQuita (Anthony) Sullivan of Brownsville, TX; Valencia Ross of LaFayette, AL; and Jhameshea Ross (Trey) of Valley, AL. One special granddaughter: Alexus (Chris) Black of San Antonio, TX; A special grandson: Deontre Harden (De’J) of Valley, AL. Three brothers: Bobby James Carr of LaFayette, AL; Ronald J. Carr of Valley, AL; and Morris (Keela) Carr of Opelika, AL. Two sisters: Dorothy Parkmond of West Point, GA and Sharon (Ron) Howell of LaFayette, AL. A stepson: Jeanthony Thomas; Stepdaughters: Jakeiveance Thomas, Lashauntine Thomas and Janaula Grimes. A host of special nieces, nephews and friends.

To sign the online guest book and express condolences please visit www.silmonseroyerfh.com.

Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home in LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.