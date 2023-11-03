Point holding faculty recital Published 1:00 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

Point University’s Fine Arts Department is holding a faculty recital on Nov. 7, featuring their instructor of percussion, Dr. Nathaniel Gworek. He will be playing six pieces that call for a variety of percussive instruments, as well as some mixed media.

The department regularly puts on individual recitals, showcases, and even worship services that are led by or feature members of the faculty. Gworek, who also acts as the assistant band director, said he tries to do at least one solo performance a year as a way to keep learning.

“Music doesn’t exist in a vacuum… the ultimate goal is always to use it to give to other people whether that’s just enjoyment or a way to express their faith… That’s always been the point, is to give something with it,” Gworek said.

He wants the same opportunity for his students. The wall of his office is covered with posters from Point’s many concerts. The department puts on student concerts, visits the LaGrange Symphony and organizes performances for the student ensemble in the community.

“When you’re young you don’t really know what you want or need out of a college experience…Point University is not for everyone. But for the people who need it. It’s exactly the right place,” Gworek said.

His recital will be held in the University’s Band Building and goes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Three of the six pieces he is playing will be marimba solos. There will also be a multi-percussion piece.

Gworek enjoys outside-the-box percussion compositions. On his shelves. you can find jars of bouncy balls, flower pots and Mardi Gras beads, all of which he has used in his performances.

Two of the pieces to be played will have audio-visual components. One is a xylophone and mixed media piece, commissioned by composer Melissa Fitzhugh. It is called “Ponderings” and will make its world debut at the recital. The other will include hand gestures synchronized with a music track.

They have two more events to round out the year. Phil Kline’s Unsilent Night, described by Gworek as “techno Christmas caroling” is on Dec. 4, followed by a Christmas Concert on Dec. 8. The department is also instituting three new specializations this year: Music Production, Music Performance and Pedagogy, and Worship and Music Ministry.