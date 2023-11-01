Point University marching band majorette crowned homecoming queen Published 8:30 am Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Point University crowned senior majorette BreAnna Yarbrough as homecoming queen this year on Oct. 21.

“I was so thankful and relieved that I had just won,” Yarbrough said. “And I just took like a deep breathm and I was just so overjoyed that I was crying.”

Yarbrough, daughter of Loretta Yarbrough, is a fifth-year senior at Point studying elementary education. Originally from Beauregard, Alabama, Yarbrough was excited to join the Point family and work with the marching band director.

Email newsletter signup

After leaving Point University, Yarbrough plans to return home to Lee County to become an elementary teacher.

“I want to give back to my community,” she said.

As a Sequin Showstoppers alumnus, Yarbrough said she often coaches majorettes and teaches baton lessons. She is also a student worker, babysitter and dog sitter during the school year.

“Being a majorette in the band, and being a student worker, I get to represent Point, and that just makes me feel like so grateful that God put me here and not another college,” Yarbrough said.

Being a part of a small team, Yarbrough said she has gotten to experience a family-like atmosphere.

“We’re all like siblings in the band,” she said.

The close-knit relationships that she has built also extend to the classroom.

Yarbrough said she has built connections with the faculty and staff members at Point who have fostered new opportunities for her.

“I get to make connections with my professors and staff members and other students here that I felt like I couldn’t if I was at a bigger college because we’re so small that we’re all like a big family at Point,” Yarbrough said.

Particularly, Yarbrough has received great support from Sally Clark, a staff member at Point, who has helped her through many challenges.

“She is the person that like I go and talk to every day here at Point,” Yarbrough said. “And I talk to her like about my personal life, and my schooling life … She really helps me overcome those challenges.”

One of the biggest challenges that Yarbrough has had to face during her education was the COVID-19 pandemic. During her freshman year, the pandemic caused many colleges to move online.

Yarbrough said it was a struggle to balance school, work and extracurricular activities while studying remotely. Then, just as she began to acclimate, classes returned to campus, and she had to adjust her schedule to make time for work.

However, she took solace in her faith to stay confident that she was following the right path for her future.

“I think that just relying back on having conversations with God and just talking with him like, ‘is this the path that is right for me?’ and him giving me like another sign of, ‘you’re on the right path. You just have to keep going,’” Yarbrough said.

This year Yarbrough is excited to represent her school as the homecoming queen and encourage others to make their voices heard around campus.

“It has always been a dream since I realized that Point did a homecoming because I always saw the homecoming queen as someone who represents that school and helped support others and bring other students into Point,” Yarbrough said.