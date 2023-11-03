Renasant Bank again surpasses fundraiser goal Published 11:00 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Even with a decrease in participation, the Valley Renasant Bank surpassed its goal for the annual breast cancer fundraiser this year.

Each year, Renasant Bank challenges its branches to raise at least $1,000 throughout October.

Valley Renasant Manager Nancy Warren-Holland said the branch generally raises more than its goal every year.

Email newsletter signup

Last year, the bank raised over $7,000. Warren-Holland said over the past eight years, the bank has raised more than $25,000 for the BCRFA.

“We’ve always been the branch that raises the most amount,” Warren-Holland said. “… It’s awesome that a small town can do that, and we have so much caring in our community.”

Throughout the month, employees encouraged customers to donate to breast cancer. The employee who raised the most money was rewarded with a pie to the face.

“It’s amazing to me how many survivors we have in the community, and we’re here to uplift them and fight for the ones that we need to fight for,” Warren-Holland said.

Alison Fausz and Jamie Bonner tied in their fundraiser, raising $317 each from customers. On Oct. 31, Fausz’s mother threw a pie in her face while Bonner’s husband threw her pie.

The bank raised $3,265 total this year.

The annual fundraiser goes to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama, which funds Alabama-based breast cancer research. The foundation has invested nearly $14 million in research since 1996.

This was just the last of the many fundraiser activities that Renasant in Valley held. Earlier in the month, Chambers County Sheriff Jeff Nelson joined the bank for a Cuff for a Cure event.

Former Sheriff Sid Lockhart, a breast cancer survivor himself, volunteered every year for the Cuff for a Cure until he retired. Of Nelson, Warren-Holland said he told her he would be proud to continue volunteering for the event.

Volunteer “inmates” were thrown into a jail cell and had to raise money for their bond.

The bank employees also held a pumpkin carving contest and let customers vote on their favorite one.