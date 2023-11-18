Ribbon cutting held for Krave Korner reopening Published 8:00 am Saturday, November 18, 2023

Residents of LaFayette gathered Thursday to celebrate the reopening of Krave Korner, a family-owned restaurant that has been serving the community for the past two years.

Owner Ruby Presley and her daughters Alesha and Latetra have run the Krave Korner with their family. The restaurant and catering business has made itself known around the county, serving freshly cooked Southern meals for business and community events.

On Thursday, the Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting to celebrate the restaurant’s move to 129 LaFayette Street South. Many city and county officials were there to support the move.

“We love having the Krave Korner here,” said GVACC Carrie Wood. “We’re excited about their move to Main Street and we hope this gets them more business being front and center.”

Not only is the new location closer to downtown — at the corner of LaFayette Street South and 2nd Avenue Southwest — but it offers more seating.

Another draw to the new location is the food bar which allows customers to see the freshly cooked food being offered each day.

“The support with the move and the new location has been tremendous since we announced that,” Alesha Presley said. “However, I had no idea. I would have never believed it would be this big of a turnout, and it feels really good. The love and the support and to know that the community’s behind us in every way possible.”

LaFayette City Councilman Toney Thomas and Chambers County Commissioner Sam Bradford spoke during the ribbon cutting. Both expressed their appreciation for the restaurant.

“We’re so happy to have another business in LaFayette,” Thomas said.

Bradford said the restaurant’s growth is a good example of the county’s motto, “Strength woven in.”

Alesha Presley said business has been booming not only within the community but also more far-reaching. Krave Korner has received support and invitations for catering gigs and festivals from neighboring cities and states.

“Wot just here in our local community but in other places, the word is traveling to other people’s surrounding cities and areas,” she said.

For the next several months, Krave Korner will be busy catering for local manufacturers for holiday dinners as well as partnering with Auburn University. The business will also be catering for an event at Oasis Church in White Plains.

Alesha Presley said they will be busy all the way into April.

Still, the family will always continue to serve their community which has supported them through this transition.

“So many people have reached out to lend a helping hand with many things that we have had going on with the move,” Alesha said. “… That has been very heartwarming.”