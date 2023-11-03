Rockingfest returning to LaFayette next week Published 12:30 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

How many people does it take to rock the World’s Largest Rocking Horse? You can find out at the fourth annual RockingFest on the Square.

The event, presented by the City of LaFayette, will take place on Nov. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT in their downtown square. The namesake of the event is a 30 feet tall operational rocking horse. Attendees must climb a ladder in order to ride the horse. Once on top, a team of volunteers will start to manually rock it.

There are two new attractions that will be at the square this year: Snow-zilla Sr., the world’s largest slide and the world’s largest snowman, which doubles as a bouncy house. Other favorites from year’s past that are returning are the Everest Climb N Slide and the ice skating rink.

Santa Claus will be stopping by at noon to take pictures with the kids and ask them what they want for Christmas. For the parents, there are around 60 local and out-of-state food and arts and crafts vendors.

The event started in 2020 under the leadership of Carrie Wood, the Director of Greater Valley Area Chamber of Commerce (GVACC). Wood had been looking to start a new event and just needed, what she called, “wow factor” to bring it together. Thus, an event centered around the world’s largest rocking horse was born.

“We wanted to make sure that we you know started something that we could follow through with each year to give families and a new tradition,” Wood said. GVACC helps to fund the event so it can be free to the public.

Wood also recognized the numerous other sponsors of the event, without whom, she said, the event would not be possible.

In previous years, the event averaged 1,500 to 2,000 people in attendance.

Wood hopes the number keeps growing, asking everyone to, “come rock with us.”