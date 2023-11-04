Skyhawks continue hot start to basketball season Published 11:32 pm Friday, November 3, 2023

The Point Skyhawks men’s basketball team traveled to the Curry Athletic Complex in Tennessee on Friday and came away with a dominant 82-54 win over Oakwood.

Point has started off hot this season.

The Skyhawks are currently 3-0, and they have won each of their first three games by double digits.

Point has seemingly relied on a different guy to step up each night.

On Friday, it was Robert Kendrick’s turn to step up and lead the team.

Kendrick came off the bench and led the Skyhawks with 15 points. Kendrick also played lights out on the glass, adding four rebounds.

Jacob Crokett was the only other Skyhawk in double digits. Crockett finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

Point got scoring from 12 different players on Friday night. The Skyhawks got 52 points from the bench.

Overall, Point shot just under 52% from the field and just over 47% from behind the line.

The Skyhawks continue their busy weekend as they look to improve to 4-0 with a win over Cumberland on Saturday.