Superintendent, probate judge races highlight upcoming elections Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, November 15, 2023

There are several qualifiers for offices in the Chambers County local election for 2024.

Qualifying ended at 5 p.m. on Nov 10 with 16 candidates qualifying for positions throughout the county, most of them unopposed.

Positions on the ballot include superintendent, county commissioners, probate judge, county board of education members, district judge and circuit judge. As of now, the office of the superintendent and probate judge are the main offices with opposition.

Qualifying under the Republican party, challenger Sharon Weldon and incumbent Casey Chambley qualified for the position of Chambers County School Superintendent. Winford Ashmore qualified as a Democrat party nominee for superintendent.

Incumbent Paul Story is being challenged by Troy Davis for probate judge.

The Chambers County School Board will have one contested race. In District 1, incumbent Jeffery Finch is being challenged in the Democratic primary by Frederick “Reco” Newton. Carolyn Peters qualified for District 1 as a Republican and is unopposed in the primary.

In District 3, LaShae Herring qualified for re-election to the county school board unopposed.

Terrence Brown is running unopposed for district judge.

The Chambers County Commission looks like it’ll look the same, as three commission races are unopposed. Charlie Williams (District 1), Doug Jones (District 2) and Sam Bradford (District 3) are all running unopposed.

Two circuit judge positions are on the ballot for this election. Steve Perryman qualified for circuit judge for the third place and Isaac Hornton qualified for circuit judge for the second place.

Lisa Burdette has qualified as circuit clerk.

The primary election is on March 5, 2024. The general election is Nov. 5, 2024.