The winding playoff path for each local team Published 10:32 am Friday, November 3, 2023

Playoff football is rapidly approaching in Chambers County, and four local high schools have already booked their tickets.

Valley, Beulah, Chambers Academy and Springwood are all playoff-bound. The Rams and the Bobcats close their regular seasons this week and start postseason play. Chambers Academy begins its playoff run this Friday against Escambia Academy. Springwood has a first-round bye, and the Wildcats play their first game next Thursday in the second round of the 8-man playoffs.

Valley’s path

The Rams are the only team in the county that has yet to learn their opponent next week. As the second seed in 5A-Region 4, Valley hosts the third seed in 5A-Region 1. Region 1 has been the deepest region in 5A this season.

As of now, Faith Academy is currently the third seed. However, there are still several region matchups in Region 1 that are going to play out on Friday. B.C. Rain faces Gulf Shores on Friday, the top seed in the region and the no. 1 team in 5A. With a loss, B.C. Rain could drop down to the fourth seed.

Then, if Faith Academy and Vigor both won their matchups, Faith Academy would move up to the second seed and Vigor would move into the third seed. Vigor faces 6A Sidney Lanier in a non-region game. Faith Academy faces Leflore (1-8) in a region matchup.

If Vigor loses, UMS-Wright will slide to the third seed and face Valley in round one. Based on these scenarios, Vigor is the most likely first-round matchup for Valley. The Wolves are currently 6-3 with one forfeit loss.

Another scenario to add for Valley is the possibility of sanctions happening in Region 1 this week. Gulf Shores is currently under investigation by the AHSAA. If any punishment is levied before the playoffs start, the standings in Region 1 could look totally different.

With a round-one win, Valley faces the winner of Demopolis and Carroll Ozark. The Rams faced Carroll Ozark in its last game and came away with a 27-21 win. Demopolis is the top seed in Region 3 with a 7-2 record.

Beulah’s path

The Bobcats clinched the program’s first playoff berth since 2018 with a win over Weaver last week. Beulah faces Horseshoe Bend to close out the regular season this week, and then the Bobcats will travel to Mobile next week for round one.

Beulah faces Mobile Christian in the first round. The Leopards are 10-0, and they are the top-ranked team in 3A.

Pulling off a win over Mobile Christian would be a massive upset. If the Bobcats did it, they would face the winner of Houston Academy and Alabama Christian’s matchup.

Alabama Christian is currently 6-3 and Houston Academy is currently 8-1.

Chambers Academy’s path

The Rebels kick off the playoffs in the county with a home matchup against Escambia Academy. The Cougars are 3-7 going into the matchup.

With a win this week, Chambers Academy will face either Patrician or Hooper Academy. The Rebels beat Hooper 58-7 earlier this season.

Patrician sets up as potentially the toughest team Chambers Academy could face in the playoffs. The Saints are 7-3, and they have Alabama commit Jay Lindsey.

If the Rebels made it to the state championship, they would likely face a team they beat earlier in the season. Clarke Prep is the only team on the other side of the bracket that Chambers Academy has not faced.

Springwood’s path

The Wildcats are bound for a return to the state championship. Springwood faces the winner of Meadowview and Southern Prep in the second round.

The Wildcats beat Southern Prep 54-27 earlier this season, and they beat Meadowview 57-30 earlier in the year.

With a win, Springwood would likely face Cornerstone Christian in the state championship. The two teams faced off in week five with the Chargers escaping with a 44-42 win in double overtime.