Tramell beats Williams in rematch, re-elected West Point mayor Published 11:02 pm Tuesday, November 7, 2023

In a rematch of their 2017 race for mayor, incumbent Steve Tramell again prevailed over challenger DeeDee Williams.

Tramell won 460 to 365, winning the early vote 174-60. Williams actually won the Election Day voting numbers 289-273 and absentee ballots 16-13.

“I’m humbled. I’m grateful,” Tramell said. “I think it’s validated the hard work that me and the council have done over the years, and I promise to continue to hard work to make West Point grow.”

The newly re-elected mayor’s vision for West Point is to see the housing and downtown economy grow.

“I’m going to continue to try to bring more business and more rooftops to the City of West Point, provide excellent service to our customers — the residents of the City of West Point — and continuing to make West Point the best place to live in Georgia,” Tramell said.

This was Williams’ third time running for mayor of West Point. She said she plans to continue serving her hometown in order to help it reach its potential.

“I’m not planning on going anywhere else,” Williams said. “I stand by what I campaigned on. We can reach greater heights. We’ve not reached our full potential as a city to be one of the best places to live in America.”

Williams’ time serving on the West Point City Council will be done at the end of this term. She said her political career is not over.

“I vow to continue to work toward that,” Williams said. “I don’t consider myself finished with politics.”

Still, Williams said it’s too soon to say whether she will try running for mayor of West Point again.

“That’s like asking a person who just gave birth whether they’re going to get pregnant again,” Williams said.