AL-77 near Chambers County 112 road closure due to crash Published 5:46 pm Thursday, January 25, 2024

PRESS RELEASE: A single-vehicle crash involving a fallen tree occurred at approximately 4:16 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, and has caused a road closure. Alabama 77 near Chambers County 112 is currently closed and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene investigating and will continue to provide updates accordingly.

