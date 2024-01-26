CCSD to host alumni as motivational speaker Published 5:20 pm Friday, January 26, 2024

A Chambers County Schools alum will be making a reappearance next week to kick off the start of Black History Month at Chambers County School District. Martinez Shaver, an author, motivational speaker and veteran, will be visiting the schools on Feb. 1, according to a press release from the CCSD.

Shaver graduated from Valley High School in 2012. A native of Chambers County, he attended school in LaFayette, Lanett, and Valley throughout his time as a student. During his schooling, he fell into the wrong crowd and made some poor life choices.

Shaver will be sharing his message across the CCSD on Thursday, February 1. He will begin at W.F. Burns Middle School at 8:30 a.m. EST in the gym. Following this program, he will present at Valley High School in the gym at 9:45 a.m. EST.

Upon finishing at VHS, Shaver will travel to LaFayette to present to 6th-12th grade students from both LHS and J.P. Powell Steam Magnet School in the LHS Auditorium at 1 p.m. CST.

Shaver and his three siblings were raised by a single mother. His father was incarcerated from the time he was two until fourteen. According to the press release, his father’s absence contributed to Shaver’s anger as a kid, and he began anger management counseling in the 4th grade.

Shaver had asthma and chronic seizures as a kid, and he spent a significant amount of time taking breathing treatments. Watching other kids play while taking treatments infuriated Shaver, so he began to run until he eventually grew out of needing inhalers and treatments. From there, Shaver began to play football. He was set on going to the NFL like many kids today, but he began to get distracted with girls and money in middle school. He eventually quit the football team and started hanging with the wrong crowd.

Shaver attended Nashville Auto Diesel College, but he dropped out after a few months. He spent the next few years in a cycle of no progression. According to the press release, he made some poor choices and ran with the wrong people.

During that time, Shaver found himself in situations where he was held at gunpoint twice. After feeling like his life had flashed in front of his eyes, Shaver decided he needed to make a change.

He began to focus on writing poetry. At 21 years old, he published his first book. Shaver joined the Army one year later at 22 and is currently serving his seventh year. Within the last year, Shaver has published his second book and completed his Associate’s Degree at Troy University.

Shaver is a father, a homeowner and a business owner. He is also a motivational speaker on a mission to prevent young people from making the dangerous decisions he made early on in his life.

According to the press release, he hopes to inspire, uplift and motivate others to always give their best effort.

Shaver said he is grateful to the CCSD and the Honorable Judge Calvin Milford for sponsoring Martinez Shaver’s Speaking Engagements through the at-risk funds from the Juvenile Court Services Fund.

Shaver noted that it would be an honor for him to visit with students in the CCSD to help kick off and celebrate Black History Month. Martinez is looking forward to helping inspire students across CCSD, teach them about resilience and help them make good choices in the future.

To view his website, use the following link: https://www.martinezshaver.com/