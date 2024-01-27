“CEO of our health:” Team WHIP to host health wellness seminar Published 11:00 am Saturday, January 27, 2024

Team WHIP is hoping people will be the “C.E.O.” of their health. The breast cancer awareness group is putting on the “Being CEO of Your Health” seminar featuring multiple guest speakers on various health topics.

The seminar will take place on Saturday, Feb. 17 in the Crowder Room of the Valley Sportsplex. Tickets are $25 and lunch will be included.

While this is the first seminar the organization is putting on, Team WHIP has a yearly event in February revolving around breast cancer awareness or health in general. This year’s event is focused on self-care and is open to everyone. The program is part of a larger message by the group to “Make Healthy Investments” in 2024. The speakers at the seminar will touch on different areas of physical, mental, and spiritual health.

On the physical side of health, Dr. LaDarius Madison, a registered Dietician and Doctor of Public Health will present. He will be speaking on Public Health and Food Justice. Ross said Madison will talk about healthy eating habits, not only for cancer survivors but everyone,

Shandi G. Blackston, a breast cancer survivor and registered nurse will also be talking about her experience, both personally and professionally.

“[Blackston] is going to talk to us about healthy connections in the medical profession. What should we expect from our doctors? What should we expect from our medical team?… We should be in control. We should be CEO of our health,” Ross said.

Lisa Alford, a Yoga Instructor, will be giving attendees some exercises they can do from home. Ross said they wanted to add an exercise professional to give at-home tips because not everyone has the time or the money to go to a gym.

Serena and Torrance Rudd will both speak at the seminar. Torrance, a father, multi-business owner, and pastor at Power Chapel Ignite church in Lanett will discuss life and spirit balancing. Serena, a mother, author, and multi-language consultant will talk on emotional intelligence, according to Ross.

Team WHIP is a non-profit operating in Chambers and Lee counties in Alabama, and Troup and Harris counties in Georgia. The WHIP stands for Working to Help those In Pink. The organization provides outreach for breast cancer awareness through educational programs, like this seminar, social events, and financial resources.

Ross hopes attendees walk away with a greater sense of self saying, “They are number one in their health. Nobody can take care of them except for them… They should be CEO, number one of it all.”