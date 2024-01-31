Dooley puts up 40 as Rams stampede past Panthers Published 11:11 pm Tuesday, January 30, 2024

The Valley Rams made an emphatic statement Tuesday in the team’s rivalry game against Lanett as the Rams dominated the Panthers 96-46.

Valley came out with force to start the game, going on a 15-2 run in the first two minutes. After a scuffle, the game stopped for a few minutes, and both Valley and Lanett’s principals spoke to the crowd, but that did not stifle Valley’s flame as the Rams took a 33-10 lead into the second period.

The second period was much like the first as Valley outscored Lanett 24-12 to take a 57-22 lead into the half.

Despite the lead, Valley kept its starters in for most of the third period, and the Rams pushed the lead to 82-39 heading into the final frame. The bench came on in the fourth period and still outscored the Panthers 14-7 to close out the game. The fourth quarter was shortened by a running clock.

Email newsletter signup

“Just came out and played hard,” Valley coach Marshon Harper said. “We’re trying to tune up for the tournament. The guys, they’re determined. This is a rivalry game. Everybody is going to get up for the Lanett and Valley game.”

Senior Cam Dooley soaked in every second of his last matchup with the Panthers as he led Valley with 40 points on the night. Dooley’s dominance as a Ram is unheard of, but he still has a lot left in him for the upcoming playoff run.

“Just a scorer,” Harper said. “He’s an SEC player, that says it all. He works hard at his craft. I’m just proud of him.”

The supporting cast around Dooley has continued to come along as the season has progressed. Ian Crim-Davis followed Dooley with 16 points while Brandon Thomas finished with 12 points. Jay Harper and Jayden Thomas finished with 10 points apiece.

The Panthers struggled to find offense on Tuesday, but the offense they did find came from Nakia Bynum and Jeremiah McGilberry. Bynum finished with 12 points while McGilberry added 10 points.

The win on Tuesday pushed Valley’s record to 18-1 on the season. The Rams have won nine games since their loss to Auburn earlier in the season. Up next for Valley is a matchup with Callaway on Thursday.

“We’ve been preaching all week, we want to be 3-0 to finish this week,” Harper said. “Big game, we’ll have a big crowd at Callaway.”